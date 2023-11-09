SPOTLIGHT | 'The Marvels' uses power of three to save the universe; local films head overseas and onto Netflix
Captain Marvel teams up with a superfan and an astronaut to battle evil; local animation 'Headspace' opens on screens in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas; 'Six in the City' now streaming
This week’s episode of Spotlight features some big cinema releases, and the local entertainment industry is contributing to escapism to pull audiences through to the holiday season.
The universe is under threat again in this week’s big cinema release, The Marvels. It is the sequel to the 2019 box office hit ($1.3bn in takings), Captain Marvel. Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel), played by Brie Larson, faces an evil force and she must band together with Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and other superheroes to form ‘The Marvels’. Directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman), the film also features Samuel L Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Jude Law in this adrenaline-fuelled adventure now out in cinemas, on IMAX, 3D and 4DX.
The cinema release of prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is drawing near (November 17), and last week’s drop of Olivia Rodrigo’s new single, Can’t Catch Me Now from the soundtrack, is dialling up the fever of anticipation. Ultimate Hunger Games superfans can also dive into a marathon of the current four movies at Montecasino on November 11, with prizes on offer.
Local family animation movie Headspace is charting box office success beyond our borders. The movie has been released in Spain and Poland, with upcoming dates for big screen debuts in Australia and New Zealand, Brazil, the Middle East, the UK, Germany, North America and more.
Another local movie, Six in the City, is also expanding to streaming audiences on Netflix. Starring Kagiso Modupe, Armand Aucamp, Antonio David Jeftha and Joey Rasdien, the film is a fun road-trip comedy.
