Artists tackle gripping themes at FNB fair

Hundreds of art lovers gathered at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg at the weekend to feast their eyes on the best contemporary art on offer.
In its 16th year, the FNB Art Festival brought together art, book launches and food all under one roof.
This year’s themes included collectivism, figuration, navigating intersectional representation, museums as living classrooms, as well as copyright and intellectual property in visual arts.
The fair featured sculptures, installations, paintings and printed pieces.
Young and upcoming artists presented works that push boundaries, using various materials to speak their minds.
Among the notable exhibitors were Blessing Ngobeni, Andrew Tshabangu, Zander Blom, Wim Botha, Steven Cohen, Mawande Ka Zenzile, Dada Khanyisa, Moshekwa Langa, Neo Matloga and Simphiwe Ndzube.
Nyasha Marovatsanga, who hails from Harare, Zimbabwe, presented a piece that looks at issues of sex and production.
He said his work looked at the notion of what it meant to be a human being.
“I tried to get people to talk about things they have never spoken about, like sex. They spoke about the good and bad of what it means to be human. I feel it stands on its own. In a way these statements that are presented represent each and every individual."
Tshabangu, a photographer who documented the living conditions of black people through his camera, presented his series.
Poet Wally Serote said about Tshabangu’s work: “The people whose spaces and moments he enters do not always see him but you sense that he watches them all the time. In the rural areas, in the make-shift towns, in the places where they practise beliefs, and in their utter poverty. He enters these moments, skilled as a hunter who does not want to frighten his prey. He enters these moments and spaces and you can sense that he is respectful of these people, even when they don’t see him.”
Director of FNB Art Joburg Mandla Sibeko said: "With their support we have maintained our mandate to sustainably support and grow the nontemporal African art offering shown on African soil. Johannesburg is the intentional home to FNB Art Joburg. Beyond the name, the fair, like the city, represents the African continent’s love, tenacity and its irreverent energy.”
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Sculptures, installations and paintings thrill festival goers
Artists tackle gripping themes at FNB fair
Image: Supplied
Hundreds of art lovers gathered at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg at the weekend to feast their eyes on the best contemporary art on offer.
In its 16th year, the FNB Art Festival brought together art, book launches and food all under one roof.
This year’s themes included collectivism, figuration, navigating intersectional representation, museums as living classrooms, as well as copyright and intellectual property in visual arts.
The fair featured sculptures, installations, paintings and printed pieces.
Young and upcoming artists presented works that push boundaries, using various materials to speak their minds.
Among the notable exhibitors were Blessing Ngobeni, Andrew Tshabangu, Zander Blom, Wim Botha, Steven Cohen, Mawande Ka Zenzile, Dada Khanyisa, Moshekwa Langa, Neo Matloga and Simphiwe Ndzube.
Nyasha Marovatsanga, who hails from Harare, Zimbabwe, presented a piece that looks at issues of sex and production.
He said his work looked at the notion of what it meant to be a human being.
“I tried to get people to talk about things they have never spoken about, like sex. They spoke about the good and bad of what it means to be human. I feel it stands on its own. In a way these statements that are presented represent each and every individual."
Tshabangu, a photographer who documented the living conditions of black people through his camera, presented his series.
Poet Wally Serote said about Tshabangu’s work: “The people whose spaces and moments he enters do not always see him but you sense that he watches them all the time. In the rural areas, in the make-shift towns, in the places where they practise beliefs, and in their utter poverty. He enters these moments, skilled as a hunter who does not want to frighten his prey. He enters these moments and spaces and you can sense that he is respectful of these people, even when they don’t see him.”
Director of FNB Art Joburg Mandla Sibeko said: "With their support we have maintained our mandate to sustainably support and grow the nontemporal African art offering shown on African soil. Johannesburg is the intentional home to FNB Art Joburg. Beyond the name, the fair, like the city, represents the African continent’s love, tenacity and its irreverent energy.”
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos