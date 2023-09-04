Joao da Fonseca, popularly known as J-Something in music circles, might have released a single but he is not yet ready to pursue a solo career.
J-Something was performing with his group MiCasa at the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day event held in Johannesburg on Saturday. The event attracted over 10,000 people who came dressed in colourful garb to officially welcome the spring season. MiCasa performed alongside DJ Kent, DJ Maphorisa, Mafikizolo, Mango Groove, Shekhanah among others.
Speaking to Sowetan after his performance, J-Something said: “Energy comes from within, from the love we feel and the love we have for what we do. Thank God for the energy. It was incredible to perform here. It does not matter how many times we do this, every time we perform here it feels so different. We never take it for granted.”
On his single Not Alone, released last month, J-Something said he made the song for fun. “We are all creatives, the three of us. Not Alone has been a beautiful thing and a big step for me to share it but it is also scary. The scary part is that when you create a song, you do it alone. And you have to let it go to the people and how people are going to receive it is what worries you. My focus is 100% on MiCasa and we will be releasing a single before the end of the year and a full album next year.”
Asked about consistency in the group, J-Something said: “Firstly, we love what we do and have respect for one another and also the craft, as well as understanding the power of music. We don’t do this for fame, we do this because we want to leave people with something and we have power in what to do.”
At the same event, slain rapper AKA was remembered when the band that he used to play with performed his songs in his honour. The band also played a song from the star’s last album and were later joined by DJ Zinhle on stage.
Despite releasing a solo single, he is not looking to go solo
J-Something not alone as he remains true to MiCasa
Image: Supplied
