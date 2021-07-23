Soapie weddings are icing on the cake in times of turmoil

Escape from reality of masks and deaths

I never truly understood the power of soapies until my mother relayed the tale of a family member who wholeheartedly believed that our TV screens were the window into the very real lives of people.



Said relative would often gather her side of the family together in an impassioned prayer thanking God for their dinner, their joy and for the wicked work of Brooke Logan to not destroy the holy union of Taylor Hayes and Ridge Forrester...