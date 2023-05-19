As someone who grew up at the time where apartheid police used to harass black people for not carrying a dompas, he made sure his music captures such experiences.
Music legend Gwala credits his success, longevity to his love for the people
His Zumba music style goes hand-in-hand with his pantsula fashion sense
Image: Thulani Mbele
Music legend Freddy Gwala is a pantsula for life. Since his solo career started, he has always promoted street-lingo and the pantsula lifestyle.
Born in Mzimhlophe, Soweto, and growing up in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, Gwala set himself apart from other artists with his repertoire, which focuses on township and prison life.
His music style, which he defines as Zumba, goes hand-in-hand with his fashion sense. His look is not complete without a jacket, wool- and cotton-blended shirts and a wide-brim hat.
As much as he has contributed immensely to the growth of South African music industry and toured the world, the 61-year-old still does not regard himself as a celebrity.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Just like his music, which is inspired by people and is for the people, he is a people’s person.
In his neighbourhood in Meadowlands, Soweto, Gwala is known for his humility and love for the people.
After all these years, Gwala still represents the old pantsula culture. He credits strong passion for music and people as elements that contributed to his longevity in the music industry.
“I have never seen myself as a celebrity. As you can see, I have always lived in the township. The secret of lasting this long in the industry is God, discipline, respect for the craft and the love for the people. I’m one person who is loved by people and I give them time to take pictures with me.”
Though Gwala wears many hats, having formed and composed music for Pure Gold and Platform One, his classic hit song Amadamara is one song that defines him.
The song was released in 1992 and it is still a banger.
The song is about a man who is complaining about losing his sweetheart because of Amadara, a gang that existed in Mzimhlophe in the 1960s.
Speaking to Sowetan about his classic song, Gwala starts singing it.
Gwala is a vocal powerhouse. He can switch to a beautiful soprano and in the next minute he pulls a deep bass baritone.
He explains that Amadamara was inspired by a gang, which was not known for criminal activities but their dress sense.
“They dressed the way I dress. Because of their style they were popular among women. A lot of guys used to complain that they were stealing their girlfriends.”
