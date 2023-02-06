Association congratulates Zakes Bantwini, Kellerman, Zikode after their Grammy win

The South African Music Promoters Association has congratulated Grammy award winners Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode.
“We congratulate great patriots for keeping the flag high in the international music scene business. Thank you for bringing another Grammy for Mzansi," said the association in a statement.
Zakes Bantwini, Kellerman and Zikode walked away with the award for their song Bayethe in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
The track received Best Global Music Performance award at the 65th Grammy Awards.
The trio were nominated together with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, among others.
The song, which is a fusion of maskandi, Afro-pop and dance music, was released in 2022.
Zakes Bantwini said in his acceptance speech. “...This moment right here just proves and affirms that every dream is valid. I want to thank the academy. I just want to say to every child in a ghetto or village that it is possible.”
An elated Kellerman said this was such a beautiful moment on the road to sharing SA music and culture.
"Thank you to Nomcebo and Zakes Bantwini for your incredible creativity. Thank you to all the people who supported us.”
Zikode, who belted her famous track Jerusalema just before speaking said: “Thank you so much to God. I once gave the world a song that took the world by storm, the world that got us together. But I did not get this nomination or this award. But God was saying 'don’t worry my daughter I will give you Bayete'. Thank you so much to my mother and my husband. Your support is amazing.”
