×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Local brands will be part of the line-up at this year’s event

PICS | Soweto Fashion Week to showcase autumn, winter collection

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 04 May 2023 - 17:12
Models showcasing latest trends during day 01 of the Soweto Fashion Week at Soweto Theatre.
Models showcasing latest trends during day 01 of the Soweto Fashion Week at Soweto Theatre.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Since its inception in 2011, Soweto Fashion Week has showcased over 120 upcoming and established African designers and 1,000 runway models. This year the four-day-long event, which started on Wednesday and will run until tomorrow, takes place at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto.

Among those who will be showcasing their autumn/winter themed collections are local brands such as MacGale, FDB, Dejavu Not A Secret and Bogarts Man.

Sowetan attended day one of the prestigious runway show. Here’s a look inside. 

Models showcasing latest trends during day 01 of the Soweto Fashion Week at Soweto Theatre.
Models showcasing latest trends during day 01 of the Soweto Fashion Week at Soweto Theatre.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Models showcasing latest trends during day 01 of the Soweto Fashion Week at Soweto Theatre.
Models showcasing latest trends during day 01 of the Soweto Fashion Week at Soweto Theatre.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Models showcasing latest trends during day 01 of the Soweto Fashion Week at Soweto Theatre.
Models showcasing latest trends during day 01 of the Soweto Fashion Week at Soweto Theatre.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Model get their make up done at backstage on the opening night of the Soweto Fashion Week.
Model get their make up done at backstage on the opening night of the Soweto Fashion Week.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Model get their make up done at backstage on the opening night of the Soweto Fashion Week.
Model get their make up done at backstage on the opening night of the Soweto Fashion Week.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Models showcasing latest trends during day 01 of the Soweto Fashion Week at Soweto Theatre.
Models showcasing latest trends during day 01 of the Soweto Fashion Week at Soweto Theatre.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

We are waiting for Zuma to join the EFF says Malema at the party's 10 year ...
Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail