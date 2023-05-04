Since its inception in 2011, Soweto Fashion Week has showcased over 120 upcoming and established African designers and 1,000 runway models. This year the four-day-long event, which started on Wednesday and will run until tomorrow, takes place at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto.
Among those who will be showcasing their autumn/winter themed collections are local brands such as MacGale, FDB, Dejavu Not A Secret and Bogarts Man.
Sowetan attended day one of the prestigious runway show. Here’s a look inside.
Local brands will be part of the line-up at this year’s event
PICS | Soweto Fashion Week to showcase autumn, winter collection
Image: Veli Nhlapo
