Phalatse was speaking at Martin Luther King Day celebration
Joburg mayor pledges support for artists at Black History Month launch
Image: Thulani Mbele
Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse voiced her support for struggling artists, saying they need to be adequately compensated for their work.
Phalatse, who was speaking at the celebration of Dr Martin Luther King Day (January 15) and the launch of Black History Month held at Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, on Sunday received thunderous applause from TV stars, stage actors and musicians.
“The Black History Month does not mean the marginalisation of white people. But it is an acknowledgement of the ongoing struggles of black people and their contribution in building nations,” she said.
“It is befitting to celebrate the life of Dr King at Joburg Theatre because arts have been a platform for activism and change. The stories of our future have been told on stages like this across the world.
“We must therefore work to make this theatre and the arts in general accessible to all. In the same breathe those who work hard to tell our stories are compensated generously for their contribution and arts sector is supported and generously funded.
“As, we celebrate let be a reminder that in the midst of loadshedding, the rising cost of living, we continue to have a vision of a better world. Let us not forget to dream and not giving up on turning those dreams into reality,” Phalatse said.
Joburg Theatre board chairperson Zyne Meas echoed her sentiments.
“People wonder when we drive old cars it is because local actors are not compensated well.”
Joburg Theatre’s artistic director, James Ngcobo said: “I just want to say thank you for seeing the theatre teeming with people. And things that we do at the theatre we do them for audiences and it is a relationship that we value so much.
“We always want to come up with a pallet of all these spaces and look at the constituencies that are on the periphery and when we come up with ideas that are in-conversation with people who are around these theatres.
“The complete metamorphosis of the country since 1994 has been one of the most delightful things for theatre curators. It just means that our content in these stages needs to evolve. Just like Dr King, we need not to treat him as a relic from the past but instead look at what kind of conversation he is having with contemporary tapestry.”
US consulate general Vincent Spera said he grew up with that deep awareness and admiration of Dr King’s work as a human rights activist.
“Today, it would have been 94 years since he was born and [it is] 55 years since his death. His story is not ancient history but a living legacy that needs to be remembered, recognised and celebrated. Since he died, his legacy has grown and spread.”
After speeches, actors performed a shot play, which was fused with dance and beautiful music in celebrating Martin Luther King’s life.
bambalelep@sowetan.co.za
