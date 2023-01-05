Sidogi's fun park draws visitors to Tshipako village
Visual artist seeks funds for a borehole
A Limpopo man who has turned his backyard into a fun park in his village is starting to see the fruits of his toil as more people take note of his facility.
Visitors poured in over the festive season to enjoy themselves at Trevor Dzulani Sidogi's park at Tshipako village, just outside Thohoyandou...
Sidogi's fun park draws visitors to Tshipako village
Visual artist seeks funds for a borehole
A Limpopo man who has turned his backyard into a fun park in his village is starting to see the fruits of his toil as more people take note of his facility.
Visitors poured in over the festive season to enjoy themselves at Trevor Dzulani Sidogi's park at Tshipako village, just outside Thohoyandou...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos