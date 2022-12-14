Enjoy a personalised audio experience with MTN’s CallerTunez

Why have an ordinary ringback tone when you can have a personalised audio experience with MTN’s CallerTunez?

You may have heard it before, that 30-second snippet of the latest amapiano hit or a short inspirational verse from one of your favourite gospel artists — calling your friends and family has never been more exciting with CallerTunez.

People who call you can hear a personalised song instead of the normal ringback tone.

CallerTunez are different from a ringtone; a ringtone is what you hear on your phone when someone calls you, while CallerTunez is what the caller hears when they call you.

MTN subscribers will be happy to know they have access to hits from some of their favourite music artists, such as SA hip-hop star Stilo Magolide, who’s latest hit, Amen featuring K.O, is now available on CallerTunez.

With a growing fan base and an independent solo career, Magolide is coming for everything! Born Micheal Chirwa, the artist is a rapper-turned-entertainer and business-person. He rose to fame as a member of the celebrated Boyz N Bucks crew with some of his most popular tracks being Day Off and Pose Like Stilo. He has collaborated with the likes of Nasty C, DJ Maphorisa, Emtee and YoungstaCPT.