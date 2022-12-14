Enjoy a personalised audio experience with MTN’s CallerTunez
Get a cool ringback tone by downloading SA hip-hop star Stilo Magolide’s latest hit, Amen, as a CallerTunez
Why have an ordinary ringback tone when you can have a personalised audio experience with MTN’s CallerTunez?
You may have heard it before, that 30-second snippet of the latest amapiano hit or a short inspirational verse from one of your favourite gospel artists — calling your friends and family has never been more exciting with CallerTunez.
People who call you can hear a personalised song instead of the normal ringback tone.
CallerTunez are different from a ringtone; a ringtone is what you hear on your phone when someone calls you, while CallerTunez is what the caller hears when they call you.
MTN subscribers will be happy to know they have access to hits from some of their favourite music artists, such as SA hip-hop star Stilo Magolide, who’s latest hit, Amen featuring K.O, is now available on CallerTunez.
With a growing fan base and an independent solo career, Magolide is coming for everything! Born Micheal Chirwa, the artist is a rapper-turned-entertainer and business-person. He rose to fame as a member of the celebrated Boyz N Bucks crew with some of his most popular tracks being Day Off and Pose Like Stilo. He has collaborated with the likes of Nasty C, DJ Maphorisa, Emtee and YoungstaCPT.
Change your CallerTunez as often as you like with MTN’s wide selection of tracks
Magolide made his TV debut on quirky Vuzu reality show Cream Cartel. The show made a significant impact on the urban market and it became the springboard for Magolide’s journey into fashion.
In his 10-year music career, the rapper has been involved in projects with Tropicana Jiiig and Mbuzi Leval, and his most recent work, Infinite Melanin, shows his vulnerable side.
Infinite Melanin is an R&B project focused on a pro-black, skin-positive rhetoric. The project also includes some exciting collaborations with unexpected artists such as maskandi musician Imfezi Emnyama.
From his own fashion label W.A.T.E.R to his rapping skills, Magolide’s star continues to rise and now you can enjoy his latest hit, Amen, as your personalised CallerTunez. Let your friends and family enjoy your song of choice this year by downloading it now.
How to activate your CallerTunez
MTN subscribers can dial the USSD string *123*10*46# for this particular CallerTunez and subscribe. The first day is free and thereafter it will cost you R1 a week.
You can change your CallerTunez as often as you like with MTN’s wide selection of tracks.
This article was paid for by MTN.