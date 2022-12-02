Love makes world go round for Thando Nje

It’s all just love, a statement that rings true to Thando Sibanyoni’s moniker – Thando Nje.
It’s been a name that has captured local music lovers for years as many just can’t seem to understand what it means.
But for the soulful singer, she is looking to creating more music that touches our souls.
Hot off the heels of her latest album, Stillness, Thando Nje lets Time Out in on how she is taking a chilled approach to the festive season, expanding into LGBTQIA+ events and her big takeover.
How has your music journey been so far?
It has had its ups and downs ... being an independent artist you get to experience the struggles and victories all at once. So my journey has been full of lessons.
Was there ever a time you were ready to throw in the towel during that journey?
Never! I’ve never thought of giving up because I always thought it was my purpose so I just had to be more disciplined and to understand that fulfilling your purpose isn’t an overnight success. It kinda takes you a couple more hours to become a success.
You don’t get yourself in the spotlight often, is that intentional or just coincidence?
I think it’s because of the way I view my purpose in regards to music, what I try to portray is humbleness. I like to be more grounded and let my music grow more organically. Having done covers in the beginning of my career [in 2015] all of my fans and supporters have been an organic growth. I want to portray what my music is.
With your new album Stillness being such an inward introspection, why was this theme so important to you considering so many of us had to endure two years of hard lockdown?
It’s all about finding stillness through sound. It took me two years to make that album and it kept me really grounded. I was more honest in this album and I am telling more stories. I am just showing people that you need to be more in tune with yourself so you can head in the right direction.
Tell us more about the cover art and how it reflects this theme?
The cover art was actually made by Best Ncube. He is an amazing artist and I just gave him a basic idea of what Stillness is about. If you can look at my previous album, Frequency, it looks like I am travelling into this mountain gate but with Stillness it is where you find the tower of stillness. It looks like me vs me but I am still surrounded by all this water; all this peace and nature. He actually did a live painting of the album cover just from listening to it.
You will be performing at Queertopia soon. Why are events aimed at LGBTQIA+ folk so important for you?
Geez, you know what? This is actually my first queer event. I never had a queer booking in my entire life. So for me this is a new step in the right direction. Being a queer person is so important to engage people in these kind of events.
Why have you never had this moment before?
It has more to do with the spaces I put myself in. It is about becoming more aware of who I am and what I need to do and how to put myself out there, so if anything, this will be the first of many.
What can we expect next from you?
An album of greatness. Some change, I am putting myself out there. I’m trying to chase my bag now so you can expect to hear about me more. I feel like I have given other people a chance – it’s my chance now!
