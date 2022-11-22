×

South Africa

Judgment for Zuma to return to jail 'too late'

15 months is now finished - expert

22 November 2022 - 07:52

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment that former president Jacob Zuma's release on medical parole was irrational has come too late.

This is the view of criminal law expert Nthabiseng Dubazana on the SCA’s finding that the decision taken by former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser was unlawful, irrational and unconstitutional...

