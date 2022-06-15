It’s win or bust for Birds on Wednesday
Mazibuko fears Swallows’ demise will hurt ageing fans
Former Moroka Swallows midfielder Goodman Mazibuko says Swallows should fight to save their DStv Premiership status as relegation will have a detrimental effect on their senior supporters.
Swallows will be relegated should they fail to beat the University of Pretoria on Wednesday (3pm) at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville. ..
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.