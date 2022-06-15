It’s win or bust for Birds on Wednesday

Mazibuko fears Swallows’ demise will hurt ageing fans

Former Moroka Swallows midfielder Goodman Mazibuko says Swallows should fight to save their DStv Premiership status as relegation will have a detrimental effect on their senior supporters.



Swallows will be relegated should they fail to beat the University of Pretoria on Wednesday (3pm) at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville. ..