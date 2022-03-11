Willard Katsande's social media fashion sense no laughing matter

Sekhukhune star establishes own label

While many South Africans were going through hardships imposed by the hard lockdown in the past two years, soccer player Willard Katsande kept the social media community in stitches with his wild fashion taste.



In a series of videos Katsande, who now plays for Sekhukhune United, would put on quite a show with his torn shirts, baggy pants and even introduced a dance move to add a touch to the spectacle. All his posts trended on social media, with some people laughing and others ridiculing him. But he was not shaken. To him it was part of a strategy of a bigger vision...