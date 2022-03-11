Otsile Moumakoe wants to make SA cool again with his designs
Vtsek Studios fuses humour, fashion and music
It isn’t often that you hear someone describe themselves as troublesome but when you are the founder behind a cheeky brand like Vtsek Studios (pronounced voetsek), then it more than adds up.
Born and bred in Pretoria, Otsile Moumakoe is the brains behind the cheeky meme-based platform that fuses humour, fashion and music...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.