Tebogo Thobejane wanted to be like Oprah Winfrey one day

Actress Tebogo Thobejane is making waves online with her podcast City Girls produced by MacG's network, and she's confident it will get her internationally recognised.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tebogo said seeing her first episode reach more than 300,000 views was it was a lifelong dream to become a successful talk show host.

“It's been something that has been in my dreams for so many years. I remember when I was a 13-year-old and the only thing I used to watch after school was the Oprah Winfrey talk show. That show used to give me so much joy and I'd always say to myself: 'One day I want to be like Oprah Winfrey,'" she said.

The 41-year-old mother of one said she hopes to see her show broadcast on television as her she believes the topics she unpacks were educational.

“My numbers are getting ridiculous. I guess he [MacG] saw something in me and he's very supportive in letting me talk about the topics I want to talk about. It's educational, it's about teaching women self-confidence and talking about different jobs, it's just for us to have open conversations so things don't have to be taboo with people ending up taking their own lives or feeling stuck in not being themselves.”

“What I want to get to at the end of every conversation is that we shouldn't judge anyone, we should let people do what they have to do to survive but also do it from a well-informed perspective.”