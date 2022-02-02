WATCH | ‘Podcast and Chill’ host MacG apologises to Ari Lennox

Speaking to US podcasters Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay in a recent episode of Higher Learning, MacG addressed Ari's claims that his network did not comply with her demand to delete certain parts of their discussion before airing it online.

“They told me exactly what to remove and we did remove that. There is stuff we removed that if it were to go up right now it would even cause more chaos.” he said.

MacG said he was filled with remorse seeing how the aftermath of the interview sent social media into a frenzy, and e repented.

“I want to sincerely apologise for that question and how it made her feel. And everything that came after that interview dropped. I'm not a malicious person. I don't hate anyone. I have the utmost respect for women. I would love to genuinely apologise to Ari and everyone who I might have offended with those comments.”

Watch the full interview below from 40:00: