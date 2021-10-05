iStore offers great deals and free benefits on iPhone upgrades
The upgrade process is easier than ever at SA’s Apple Premium Reseller
Call it the Great Upgrade. Whether it comes along every year or every second year, depending on your preferred contract, it’s an occasion worth celebrating. All the more so if you’re moving on and up to a new-model iPhone, one of the world’s most powerful and versatile personal devices. And these days, the upgrade process is easier than ever, at iStore, SA’s Apple Premium Reseller.
No matter where you initially signed your iPhone contract, on Vodacom, MTN or Telkom, you can pop into any of iStore’s 25 retail stores across the country and upgrade on the spot. iStore also offers business cellular contract upgrades and new contracts.
If you’re more of a stay-at-home type, for total convenience you can upgrade just as easily by applying online here.
If you’re in Joburg, your brand-new iPhone will be delivered for free by same-day courier from iStore to your doorstep. Either way, you can choose to trade in your current iPhone, and save up to R12,000 on a new iPhone, or use the value to reduce the cost of your monthly contract on any of the three major networks.
When you upgrade your iPhone at iStore, you get a range of great value-added benefits for free.
- The iCare Plus two-year extended warranty, includes a free screen replacement and is valued at R1,999.
- You get a free training voucher for dedicated quality time with one of iStore’s expert trainers, who will take you through your iPhone’s amazing features and benefits and answer your questions.
- You get a free six-month subscription to ReactPlus, an exclusive emergency-response app, developed in conjunction with iStore. You can then continue subscribing to ReactPlus for only R39 a month.
For more advice and insight, tips and techniques, attend iStore’s regular iStore Meets workshops.
These popular sessions, hosted on Zoom, are presented by some of SA’s smartest Apple aficionados, covering topics such as iPhoneography, video editing, business management, accessibility, and working from home.
Click here for more information on these free sessions >>>
So if you’ve got a Great Upgrade coming up, there’s only one place you need to visit to celebrate the happy occasion. See you at iStore!
For more information visit www.istore.co.za.
This article was paid for by iStore.