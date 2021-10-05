Sibusiso Zuma says South Africans must be patient with Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Sibusiso “Rhee” Zuma has appealed to the nation's soccer lovers to be patient with brave coach Hugo Broos and allow him to continue his mission to build a national new team.

Bafana face Ethiopia in crucial back-to-back 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the coming days and Zuma says Broos is on the right track by giving young players a chance to gain valuable international experience.

“I am 100% behind the Bafana coach. I like the fact that he is brave enough to give younger players an opportunity to play, [so] let’s give him a chance to do his work,” he said.

In the current squad to face Ethiopia, Broos has named younger players like Luke Fleurs, Ethan Brooks, Terence Mashego, Evidence Makgopa and Jesse Donn.

Fleurs joined the camp on Monday as a replacement for injured Mosa Lebusa and Donn has replaced Goodman Mosele, who has surprisingly absconded and did not report for camp.

“It is going to take time but we know that we have a group of quality young players in the country who must gain valuable international experience in the coming years, and a few of them are already playing overseas.

“Let the coach continue to work with these young players. Already we have four points in the World Cup qualifier group. We have just beaten Ghana, so let’s give him enough space to do his thing with these young players he is selecting.

“It is about time, we have looked confused for a very long time and starting afresh is something that we need as a country.

“Let’s start afresh with this young team and build from there because I believe that we have the quality for the coach to work with. Let’s give the man some space to work.”