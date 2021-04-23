Good Life

WATCH | Celebrating African landscapes one whisper at the time

Elusive vlogger Siviwe goes places with sensational, relaxing videos

23 April 2021 - 09:41

There are many famous whispers that have dominated the world. From the 1980 novel by Dean Koontz to the intricate whisper-singing employed by Mariah Carey in numerous songs that show her vocal prowess. However, nestled in the agricultural landscapes of the Eastern Cape is the elusive Siviwe, a video sensation famed for making whispering videos on YouTube.

Known as ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) the styles of videos created by Siviwe are typically listened to by those looking to induce a form of relaxation. ASMR artists, as they are typically known, use whispering, sounds from different objects and hand movements to create a number of sensations, including tingles...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X