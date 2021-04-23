WATCH | Celebrating African landscapes one whisper at the time
Elusive vlogger Siviwe goes places with sensational, relaxing videos
There are many famous whispers that have dominated the world. From the 1980 novel by Dean Koontz to the intricate whisper-singing employed by Mariah Carey in numerous songs that show her vocal prowess. However, nestled in the agricultural landscapes of the Eastern Cape is the elusive Siviwe, a video sensation famed for making whispering videos on YouTube.
Known as ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) the styles of videos created by Siviwe are typically listened to by those looking to induce a form of relaxation. ASMR artists, as they are typically known, use whispering, sounds from different objects and hand movements to create a number of sensations, including tingles...
