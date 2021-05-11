Jazz icon celebrated on 10th anniversary of his passing

Zim Ngqawana remembered for his open mind for music

Friends, protégées, academics and fans of the late jazz legend, Zimasile “Zim” Ngqawana, came together on Monday night to celebrate his musical genius.



The event was hosted virtually on the day that Ngqawana died in 2011 after suffering a stroke. People like Nicky B, Nduduzo Makhathini, Ayanda Sikade, Lindelwa Dalamba, Phillippa Yaa de Villiers and Qhawekazi Giyose, among others, had a conversation about Ngqawana’s music and the person he was...