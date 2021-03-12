Singer recognised as one of most prominent music stars ever

Musician Lorraine Klaasen grateful to be honoured in London

South African musician and actor Lorraine Klaasen, who is based in Canada, still wants to create more musical memories and make history internationally.



As the world marked International Women’s Day on Monday, Klaasen – the daughter of the late African jazz musician Thandi Klaasen – remembered all women who shaped her life and music career. She says women like the late Miriam Makeba, Dorothy Masuka and Dolly Rathebe as well as her mother, played a huge role in the SA music industry...