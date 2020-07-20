Safety first: Huawei’s new MatePad T8 is the perfect tablet for children

Choosing the perfect tablet for your children can be tricky. While tablets are brilliant for both education and entertainment, being connected is, understandably, daunting. From screen time to durability, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to exploring the digital world safely.

Huawei’s Android-based MatePad T8 tablet ticks all the child-friendly boxes. From its long-lasting battery life (12 hours) to its sharp 8-inch HD screen, the MatePad T8 is an ideal home school companion. Portable and powerful, it has everything you would need from a connectivity perspective — Wi-Fi or LTE to get online, Bluetooth to pair wireless headphones, and a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing camera for video calls, photography and more.

What really makes the MatePad T8 shine is its security features. Face recognition for unlocking means no more complicated codes or sequencing to remember — the facial recognition sensor (in the front camera) provides quick and easy access every time.

Downloading apps using Huawei’s AppGallery — preinstalled on the MatePad T8 — is oh-so-easy but safe too. In the parental control settings, you can select the apps which can be downloaded based on age restrictions. So no matter if your child is five or 15, they’ll only have access to appropriate apps that have been carefully curated for their age group.