All your app needs met with Huawei Mobile Services & App Gallery

The Huawei P40 lite is now available in SA for an affordable R6,499 on all networks and most retailers. For an affordable handset, it has a bunch of high-end features like a large 6.4-inch full view display, quad-cameras and fast charging.

The P40 lite is powered by a Kirin 810 chip set with optimised AI performance, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage that is expandable, and a long-lasting 4200mAh battery with a 40W plug in the box.

It will become the second handset in SA to launch with Huawei Mobile Services — HMS, which will replace Google Mobile Services. It is a common misconception that the phone does not run the open-source Android operating system, which is not true. The P40 lite ships with Android 10, however, it won’t run any Google-related services or apps, and gone is the Play Store.

HMS will be the overlay to Android and it brings its own App Gallery and will still run on Huawei’s own EMUI 10 interface. For those who use an existing Huawei device, you should be able to migrate your current apps when setting it up. You would also need to use your Huawei ID to log into your account and get access to apps and functions on the device.

Huawei has made it possible to download your favourite apps using different methods, such as Phone Clone, native downloads, quick apps and web links. If you cannot find an app that you are looking for, you can add it to your Wish List and you will be notified when it becomes available.