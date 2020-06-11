All your app needs met with Huawei Mobile Services & App Gallery
The newly launched Huawei P40 lite comes with HMS to replace Google Mobile Services
The Huawei P40 lite is now available in SA for an affordable R6,499 on all networks and most retailers. For an affordable handset, it has a bunch of high-end features like a large 6.4-inch full view display, quad-cameras and fast charging.
The P40 lite is powered by a Kirin 810 chip set with optimised AI performance, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage that is expandable, and a long-lasting 4200mAh battery with a 40W plug in the box.
It will become the second handset in SA to launch with Huawei Mobile Services — HMS, which will replace Google Mobile Services. It is a common misconception that the phone does not run the open-source Android operating system, which is not true. The P40 lite ships with Android 10, however, it won’t run any Google-related services or apps, and gone is the Play Store.
HMS will be the overlay to Android and it brings its own App Gallery and will still run on Huawei’s own EMUI 10 interface. For those who use an existing Huawei device, you should be able to migrate your current apps when setting it up. You would also need to use your Huawei ID to log into your account and get access to apps and functions on the device.
Huawei has made it possible to download your favourite apps using different methods, such as Phone Clone, native downloads, quick apps and web links. If you cannot find an app that you are looking for, you can add it to your Wish List and you will be notified when it becomes available.
When you set up the new phone, you will already have access to apps preloaded on the device by Huawei. These include Themes, Music, Video, Health, Files, Notepad, Phone Clone, Calendar, and a Member Centre. Other tools include Contacts, Weather, Calculator, Recorder, Compass, News, Office Mobile, Bing and Translator.
The App Gallery has been optimised for the SA market and includes top apps from businesses and services. You can find financial services like Absa, Standard Bank, Nedbank, 22 Seven, Old Mutual, SnapScan and Virgin Money Spot.
You can also shop your favourite stores like Takealot, Zando, Clicks, Woolworths and Zara, and get access to other services such as Makro, Zapper, Eskom SePush, The Entertainer and DStv Now. The food category includes crowd favourites like Debonairs, Steers, Burger King, Fishaways, and a big selection of recipe apps.
Huawei’s App Gallery offers full protection, making all apps safe to download, while keeping in line with international data privacy standards. It uses a four-layer protection that scans for vulnerabilities, runs privacy checks, looks for malicious behaviour, and has a manual security check. There are also parental controls with age restrictions applicable to certain entertainment and educational apps.
Huawei’s EMUI10 has a new UI design with warm colours to create a calming effect. It's also easier to switch between normal and dark mode, with adapting colours making it a comfortable reading experience. Dark mode is not just about inverting colours; it adjusts background filling, text and icons, with other factors like contrast and ergonomics coming into play for a comfortable user experience.
The Voice Recorder Notepad app also lets users take notes simply by making audio recordings and not typing. It is multimedia rich and supports audio, images and text, including scribbling handwritten notes, which can then be shared in one tap.
The Huawei P40 lite is a smartphone packed with high-end features and a quad-camera to boot. It's available at all networks and retailers for R6,499, in pink, black or green.
This article was paid for by Huawei.