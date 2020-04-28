Entertainment

Register for the Sowetan Women’s Club Quiz Night – prizes up for grabs!

Test your knowledge of entertainment, current affairs and sports on April 30

28 April 2020 - 17:39
The Sowetan Women’s Club Quiz Night is just what we all need.
Image: 123RF/thevisualsyouneed

Women are strong.
Women are brave.
Women are resilient.
Women take care of themselves.
Women take care of others.
Women never give up.
Women are beautiful.
Women are smart.
Women are Us.

But after five weeks of lockdown, Sowetan women need a break!

The Sowetan Women’s Club Quiz Night is just what we all need – because if we can’t leave our homes, we can still free our minds!

Join Sowetan Editor, Nwabisa Makunga and her quizmasters – Emmanuel Tjiya, Londiwe Dlomo, Thembela Khamango, Nkareng Matshe, and Thabiso Mahlape as they challenge your knowledge of entertainment, soapies, food, travel, current affairs, sport, music and literature online and from the comfort of your couch.

There are even some prizes up for grabs …

Date: Thursday, April 30 2020 
Time: 8pm

Click here to register >>>

PS. Don’t forget your snacks … just tell everyone it’s brain food.

