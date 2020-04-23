Good Life

WATCH LIVE: The Sowetan Women’s Club in Conversation with Palesa Lengolo

By SowetanLIVE - 23 April 2020 - 10:00

Join Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga in conversation with Palesa Lengolo – author of the book Stokvels, and an unrelenting champion of financial literacy - in an online gathering of minds to look at how we can stretch our rands further in these difficult times. 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
X