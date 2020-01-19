Entertainment

Famous friends! Nasty C hangs out with Post Malone in Japan

By Kyle Zeeman - 19 January 2020 - 16:06
Nasty C posed with buddy Post Malone.
Nasty C posed with buddy Post Malone.
Image: Nasty C's Instagram

While many of us still get stuck on blue tick by our besties, rapper Nasty C is out there making new famous friends on the other side of the world.

The rapper has BEEN making waves internationally and travelled to Japan this week where he rubbed shoulders with one of our favs, Post Malone.

Nasty took to Instagram  to share a series of photos of the pair clowning around together at a restaurant in Akasaka, Tokyo.

And can we be the first to say that this beautiful friendship, budding before our tear-filled eyes, is the best thing we've seen this year.

Collab nyana, guys?

View this post on Instagram

??✌?

A post shared by ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@nasty_csa) on

Nasty is totes in love with Japan and shared several snaps and videos of his journey back “home”.

Cava, the life!

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys! ??

A post shared by ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@nasty_csa) on

View this post on Instagram

I’m back home w my family

A post shared by ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@nasty_csa) on

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X