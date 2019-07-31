Trump's America is like apartheid: Felicia Mabuza-Suttle

Felicia said Joy-Ann's argument was "on point" and likened the situation to growing up under apartheid.

"This brought back memories of growing up as a little girl in South Africa, traumatised by police arresting black men, including my father and uncle, and walking them for hours handcuffed in pairs, as they rounded up neighbourhoods asking men for Pass Books."

She said she often told her brother and sister that she was happy she was not a man, and so she would not be arrested for a Pass Book.

"To this day, those memories remain indelible in my mind. I remember seeing black men thrown into the back of a police van. I can still hear that deafening knock on the door, in the middle of the night, from the Afrikaner police shouting, 'Open the door, police, Pass!'"

Felicia now lives in an upscale neighbourhood in Atlanta, but says she now doesn't leave the house without her driver's licence, for fear of being stopped by the police.

"Ironically, I feel safer taking my walks in Miami. My black neighbour in Atlanta, recently told me that she was stopped by a policeman, who doubted she lived in this 'upscale neighbourhood'. The policeman asked for her driver's licence. This is the new America under Trump. I am reliving apartheid under Trump."

She claimed that some of the former white South Africans who live in Atlanta, who migrated to the US, are staunch supporters of Trump and his ideology.