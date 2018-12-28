Florence Masebe reflects on her 2018 health struggles
With just a few more days left of 2018‚ Florence Masebe took some time to reflect on her rollercoaster year.
"My 2018 health file. I found myself in ICU‚ almost died and was almost put on a ventilator. This was in February. Almost all of it I was here. The rest of the the year was a constant battle to avoid any further infections. I didn't always win. There's always that coughing or sneezing person.
"At some point I was wearing a mask in my own home so I wouldn't make others sick and so that I would not pick up any more bugs."
Despite going through the most this year‚ Florence said she was grateful to be here and alive.
"I have so much to be thankful for. I am here. Healthier. Breathing. This body went through a lot this year. A delayed reaction to all that the soul has been through. I am thankful for this life and this journey."