Florence Masebe reflects on her 2018 health struggles

With just a few more days left of 2018‚ Florence Masebe took some time to reflect on her rollercoaster year.

"My 2018 health file. I found myself in ICU‚ almost died and was almost put on a ventilator. This was in February. Almost all of it I was here. The rest of the the year was a constant battle to avoid any further infections. I didn't always win. There's always that coughing or sneezing person.

"At some point I was wearing a mask in my own home so I wouldn't make others sick and so that I would not pick up any more bugs."