Pretty Yende cancels European show, hints at social media hiatus

After a short battle with her health, SA musician Pretty Yende was forced to pull out of a performance in Europe recently.

Although she would not reveal the reason for her sickness, she took to Instagram to reveal that her battle with ill health had seen her miss her scheduled performance as Amina in Bellini’s La Sonnambula at the Deutsche Oper Berlin in Germany.

"I’m terribly sorry to all my fans and family in Berlin. I promise to come back even stronger as soon as my health advisers and I have this sorted," she wrote on social media, reassuring fans that she will be okay and is on the road to getting better.

She also thanked fans for their support and hinted at taking a break from social media while recovering.

The decision came only days after she posted a picture of herself in Switzerland with what seemed to be a drip in her hand