Vibrant Themba Ntuli gets girl of his dreams
Pint-sized star Themba Ntuli had his fairytale wedding this weekend.
The 28-year-old actor, standing at 120cm in height, married his longtime sweetheart Hope Masilo.
Ntuli is famous for his roles in Rhythm City, Frank & Fearless and Soul Buddyz.
He also became a household name by starring in Vodacom ads in 2011.
The inspirational and dreamy union kicked off on Friday with a lavish white wedding ceremony at EnGedi – The Oasis in the Cradle, Muldersdrift.
Sporting an elegant curly crop, the 27-year-old bride looked gorgeous in a beaded appliqué gown, while the groom kept it dapper in a black tuxedo.
The festivities concluded on Saturday with a colourful Zulu wedding in Ntuli’s home township of Vosloorus.
Stars such as Zethu Dlomo, Lebo Mphahlele, Tinah Mnumzana and Nelisiwe Mwase helped the couple celebrate their big day.
Mwase took to social media to share the couple’s romantic journey.
“One day, Themba will tell you about their fairytale story, which was not always an easy one... but he will, on his own terms and in God’s time,” she wrote.
“It’s beautiful tale that started in 2008 when Themba began to pray for his future wife. It’s 2019 and he found his dream.
“Their love and devotion to one another will challenge your outlook on love, and perhaps that’s what their union is meant to do – specifically for you. It doesn’t do that for them as a loving couple.
“They simply love one another fearlessly and more importantly, as they are supposed to. Many are caught up in the ‘how’ aspect of things, but that’s exactly why none of us are his chosen wife.”
