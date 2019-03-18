Vibrant Themba Ntuli gets girl of his dreams

Pint-sized star Themba Ntuli had his fairytale wedding this weekend.

The 28-year-old actor, standing at 120cm in height, married his longtime sweetheart Hope Masilo.

Ntuli is famous for his roles in Rhythm City, Frank & Fearless and Soul Buddyz.

He also became a household name by starring in Vodacom ads in 2011.

The inspirational and dreamy union kicked off on Friday with a lavish white wedding ceremony at EnGedi – The Oasis in the Cradle, Muldersdrift.

Sporting an elegant curly crop, the 27-year-old bride looked gorgeous in a beaded appliqué gown, while the groom kept it dapper in a black tuxedo.

The festivities concluded on Saturday with a colourful Zulu wedding in Ntuli’s home township of Vosloorus.