Tamia to promote new album in SA

Songstress Tamia is coming to SA. The 90s R'nB sensation will be in the country to promote her new album and for performances in Durban, Cape Town and Pretoria.

Famed for her smooth voice and soulful lyrics, Tamia signed a development deal with Warner Bros. Records in 1994. Her collaboration with legendary music producer Quincy Jones on the hits You Put a Move on My Heart and Slow Jams cemented her presence in the industry.

She released her debut album in 1998 and has had many hits such as So Into You, Stranger in My House and Imagination. She has received six Grammy nominations.

Next month Tamia will perform to thousands of fans at the Pretoria Sun Arena @ Time Square (February 22), Durban Botanical Gardens (February 24), and Cape Town Grand West Hotel and Casino (February 23).

Sharing the stage with Tamia will be Lady Zamar.

Tickets are available from Webtickets.