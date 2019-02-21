The largest exhibition of black modernist artists comes to Jozi

University of Fort Hare’s national heritage and cultural studies centre curator, Vuyani Booi, said: “These works are a great record of painful experiences, memories, and stories of black people in apartheid.” The exhibition draws from the University of Fort Hare art collection which was declared a national cultural treasure in 1998, one of the country’s largest collections of working black South African artists between 1970 and 1990. It is the first time the collection will be presented outside the Eastern Cape since 1992. Works will be by artists such as Gerard Sekoto, Dumile Feni, George Pemba, Gladys Mgudlandlu, Ernest Mancoba and John Koenakeefe Mohl. A Black Aesthetic will be on from February 22-April 18