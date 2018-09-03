Checking out Denzel Washington's latest offering on IMAX

As a self-confessed Denzel Washington fan I couldn’t wait to see his latest offering, the only sequel he has ever done, on the big screen.

The sequel opened with $34-million (Washington’s second-biggest opening behind American Gangster) in the US and has so far grossed more than $162-million worldwide.

So, of course I was going to choose the best viewing experience for this blockbuster. When the invitation from Ster-Kinekor Mall of Africa for the IMAX viewing experience of the film dropped in my e-mail, I didn't hesitate to accept.

With everyone having to watch their spending due to the rising cost of living, paying a R131 for a ticket may not be everyone’s cup of tea; don’t even get me started on the prices for snacks. However, this experience has its perks.

The biggest thumbs-up for someone who has to wear prescription glasses regularly like me is the incredible clarity that comes with a 18.8-metres wide screen. You catch every element of the film and the sound is simply amazing. I also enjoyed the extra leg room the theatre offers. I would definitely recommend IMAX for films with lots of action sequences and movement; it really enhances one’s viewing experience. However, the verdict is still out on whether it is better than 3D.

I do feel that spending all that ticket money for a drama or rom-com would be a waste, regular theatre would do just fine for those.