Man who killed lover and her 4-year-old daughter appears in court

Antony Monyakeni, 33, made a quick appearance at the Benoni Magistrate's Court for his bail application this morning.

Monyakeni was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly killing his 33-year-old girlfriend Nonhlanhla and her 4-year-old daughter Hlolokuhle Rapodile.

According to police Monyakeni confessed to killing the two and burning them in their rented house at Mina Nawe in Daveyton.

Magistrate Tlakale Sathekge postponed the bail hearing to Tuesday, 12 June to allow Monyakeni and his attorney Phetolo Mthombeni to make their presentations for bail.

The Prosecutor Basil Marishane announced to the court that the magistrate had confirmed the transfer of Monyakeni's case to the Johannesburg High Court.

Monyakeni faces two counts of murder as well as other charges of malicious damage to property, defeating the ends of justice, arson and tampering with the crime scene with intent to conceal evidence.

The murder victim’s uncle, Themba Rapodile told SowetanLive that all they want as a family ‘is justice for their child.’

“I have taken time off work to make sure I’m part of this case and I will rest the day I know justice was served".