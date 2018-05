American actress Tichina Arnold renowned for her sassy roles in comedy shows Everybody Hates Chris and Martin is joining the new season of local prison drama Lockdown.

Arnold will make her debut when the third season premieres on Monday, 09 July on Mzansi Magic.

She will play the role of Paulette, one of the new inmates on the show.

She arrived this week to film her appearance and will be filming for the next two weeks.