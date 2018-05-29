"I tried to keep it on the light side"

Actor Morgan Freeman said any suggestion he assaulted women or created an unsafe workplace is false.

He apologised to anyone he may have upset after media reported that women have accused him of inappropriate behaviour or harassment.

The accusations against the Oscar-winning actor are the latest in a torrent against male actors, filmmakers and agents that have roiled Hollywood since October 2017, leading in some cases to resignations and the halting of projects.

On Friday, movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was charged with rape and other sex crimes. Similar accusations have also engulfed men in US politics and business, and inspired a #MeToo social media movement by victims sharing their stories of sexual harassment or abuse.

CNN said it spoke with 16 people in its investigation into the 80-year-old actor, some of whom also alleged inappropriate behavior by Freeman at his production company, Revelations Entertainment.