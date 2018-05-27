Uzalo's Nokuthula Mabika learnt from her father

Uzalo star Nokuthula Mabika learnt from a young age to be independent and fight her own battles.

The actress was raised by her father with her seven siblings - by six different mothers - and was taught to be strong.

"We are a big family, and we were all raised by my father with so much love. He taught me at a young age to be strong and to be able to fight my battles in life," Mabika, the first born, said.

"As a result, I tend to approach things from a man's perspective, a quality that has made me to be emotionally strong."

Born and raised in New Germany, Durban, Mabika is fast making a name for herself on TV.

She was introduced to Uzalo viewers as Thobile, a girlfriend of Mastermind (played by Ntokozo Dlamini), KwaMashu's famous thug. She now owns a salon on the show and has been juggling managing this venture and her dramatic personal life.

At the beginning she was given one of those D-storylines that could either survive or die depending on the actor's efforts. But Thobile's character has since evolved in the past seasons to become one of the core of Uzalo.

The bubbly Mabika tells Time Out it has been an amazing and beautiful journey for her to portray. She says what makes it easy for her is that both Thobile and Nokuthula come from Durban.

"We almost have similarities but not completely. I find it easy to portray her because I'm from Durban."

Mabika, who started her career acting in Mzansi Magic films, says the role of Thobile is her biggest on TV. After itching for a break, it came in the form of Uzalo.