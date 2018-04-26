Bonang to take part in Miss SA

There's no stopping Bonang Matheba it seems as the author, philanthropist and TV personality, has just been announced as this year's Miss South Africa host.

Queen B, of course, has a long history with the pageant having acted as a judge in 2014 when Rolene Strauss, (who later went on to be crowned Miss World) won.

“Having grown up watching the Miss South Africa pageant, I feel very honoured to be part of this two-hour spectacular in a year in which this South African institution celebrates a huge milestone anniversary,” said Bonang.

Bonang returned to South Africa from London this week where she was MC at the prestigious Global Gift Foundation fund-raiser celebrating Former President Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.