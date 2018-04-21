WATCH | Here's how Avicii rocked the world and stage
As thousands of fans across the globe mourn the death of international DJ superstar Avicii‚ we look back at some of his finest moments on stage.
The Wake Me Up hitmaker’s representatives confirmed on Friday night that he had died in Muscat‚ Oman. While details of his death were unknown at the time of publishing this article‚ the musician previously admitted to struggling with addiction and was admitted to hospital twice for alcohol-related issues.
Even though he announced his retirement from live performances in 2016‚ his music continued to live on in the hundreds of videos shared online of his life and performances.
Here are just some of his most stellar moments.
Everything you need to know about Aviccii‚ by Avicii
Get the new EP here: https://lnk.to/AviciEPAvicii
Tomorrowland‚ 2013
In one of his finest moments‚ Avicii had the crowd eating out of his hands‚ kicking off with a show-stopping performance of Calvin Harris’ Sweet Nothing.
Tomorrowland 2013 - Avicii Discover the Madness...
T in the Park‚ 2015
The star reached another level of awesome when he dropped the single Levels. He later played it at one of the biggest music festivals in the UK and there was bound to be one hell of a sing-along.
Avicii live at T in the Park. For more visit: http://bbc.co.uk/tinhtepark
Coachella‚ 2012
Avicii was one of the masters of making an entrance. Whether it was a a fade from the darkness or playing on a giant skull‚ he always made an impact. Here he is rocking Coachella in 2012.
http://soundcloud.com/ten80p
One of his last: Rock In Rio 2016
Just months before he hung up his earphones‚ Avicii gave one of his best performances at Rock In Rio.
Avicii pays tribute to his fans
The Swedish DJ was humble despite his massive rise to fame. In this clip he explains what it was like to see people dancing to his music.