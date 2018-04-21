Entertainment

WATCH | Here's how Avicii rocked the world and stage

By Kyle Zeeman - 21 April 2018 - 08:41

As thousands of fans across the globe mourn the death of international DJ superstar Avicii‚ we look back at some of his finest moments on stage.

The Wake Me Up hitmaker’s representatives confirmed on Friday night that he had died in Muscat‚ Oman. While details of his death were unknown at the time of publishing this article‚ the musician previously admitted to struggling with addiction and was admitted to hospital twice for alcohol-related issues.

Even though he announced his retirement from live performances in 2016‚ his music continued to live on in the hundreds of videos shared online of his life and performances.

Here are just some of his most stellar moments.

Everything you need to know about Aviccii‚ by Avicii

Tomorrowland‚ 2013

In one of his finest moments‚ Avicii had the crowd eating out of his hands‚ kicking off with a show-stopping performance of Calvin Harris’ Sweet Nothing.

Tomorrowland 2013 - Avicii Discover the Madness...

T in the Park‚ 2015

The star reached another level of awesome when he dropped the single Levels. He later played it at one of the biggest music festivals in the UK and there was bound to be one hell of a sing-along.

Coachella‚ 2012

Avicii was one of the masters of making an entrance. Whether it was a a fade from the darkness or playing on a giant skull‚ he always made an impact. Here he is rocking Coachella in 2012.

One of his last: Rock In Rio 2016

Just months before he hung up his earphones‚ Avicii gave one of his best performances at Rock In Rio.

Avicii pays tribute to his fans


The Swedish DJ was humble despite his massive rise to fame. In this clip he explains what it was like to see people dancing to his music.

