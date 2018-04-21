As thousands of fans across the globe mourn the death of international DJ superstar Avicii‚ we look back at some of his finest moments on stage.

The Wake Me Up hitmaker’s representatives confirmed on Friday night that he had died in Muscat‚ Oman. While details of his death were unknown at the time of publishing this article‚ the musician previously admitted to struggling with addiction and was admitted to hospital twice for alcohol-related issues.

Even though he announced his retirement from live performances in 2016‚ his music continued to live on in the hundreds of videos shared online of his life and performances.

Here are just some of his most stellar moments.

Everything you need to know about Aviccii‚ by Avicii