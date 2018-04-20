Entertainment

Swedish electronic music DJ Avicii found dead at age 28

By Reuters - 20 April 2018 - 20:08
Avicii performs during the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash at Allstate Arena on December 14, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Timothy Hiatt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, known for his electronic music, was found dead on Friday in Muscat, Oman, his US publicist said.

Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was 28.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th,” publicist Diana Baron said in a statement on Friday.

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time,” the statement added.

No cause of death was given and Baron said no further statements would be released.

