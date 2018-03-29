Inxeba's creators defend its artistic merit in court

After cleaning up at the South African Film and Television awards (Saftas) at the weekend, local movie Inxeba: The Wound's artistic and dramatic merit was once again questioned yesterday.

Creators of the movie were at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to defend the movie against a rating of X18 which deemed it to be in the same category as pornography.

The Film and Publications Board's appeals tribunal reclassified the movie last month from its original 16SNL.

The courtroom was packed with members of the Congress for Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) and the Man and Boy Foundation, the two organisations that complained to the tribunal about the film. They said it was sexual and insensitive to the culture of initiation.

Speaking for the creators Urucu Media and distributors Indigenous Films, Advocate Steven Budlender argued that the matter was not about the movie being insensitive, but whether the tribunal followed proper procedure, law and its jurisdiction in reclassifying the movie.

The creators of the movie argued that they were not given ample time to give their arguments on the artistic and dramatic nature of the movie.