Boity's body toning pill drama
Just four months after its launch, Boity Thulo's pharmaceutical company Human Limitless has been dealt a blow.
Thulo's business partner Legend Manqele resigned three weeks ago from the company which produces body-toning pills called Boity Toning Support.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Manqele said he felt that it was time for him to move on to other business projects.
"There was a bit of a glitch in communication and how the business should run. There are rules that I sort of adhere to in order to reach certain goals, so the departure from Human Limitless on my side was that I contributed to a point where I think I had to contribute.
"My contribution was great and it got us out there and it got us launching this product. I guess at some level I had certain expectations and those were not met," he said.
"I don't agree with certain business behaviour. A business is a business and people must be put in place in the sense that there are certain duties to carry out."
Thulo and Manqele had another partner, Rasheed Patel.
Thulo sent Sowetan a statement that read in part: "Mr Manqele fails to mention that he committed to working with us knowing quite well that he had too much on his plate to begin with.
"We did not feel that he was fully committed to the project. We thank him for his contribution in the four months he worked with us and we wish him well in his endeavours.
"Business may be the driver of many things but respect for the individual is imperative. Objectivity is the ethos of driving sustainable, lucrative and vibrant business."
She said her business was flourishing. "My business partner Rasheed Patel and I are continuing on the Human Limitless venture that we initially started three years ago. The business has continued doing well pre- and post- Manqele's exit."
The company, which was hailed as a ground-breaking achievement by a local celebrity, was launched at a glitzy soiree last September at the Munro Boutique Hotel in Houghton, Johannesburg.
It was attended by high-profile people including Khanyi Dhlomo, Azania Mosaka, Somizi Mhlongo, Basetsana Kumalo and Maps Maponyane.
Manqele said: "I am sure they will do well. My departure does not necessarily leave them unequipped so they can carry on." He said he wanted to pull out while the business was doing well.
@khanyidhlomo @basetsanakumalo Words cannot explain just how grateful I am for your constant love, support, encouragement and inspiration in my life! You ladies epitomize grace, humility and leadership. To have the presence of my idols at the @BoityToningSupport launch, a journey which I hope catapults me into becoming half the women you are, meant the absolute world to me. May you continue to inspire us young black women to become impactful leaders and women of pure substance! 📸: @aust_malema #humanlimitless #PreciousThePlanner #BTSLaunch