Brenda Fassie biopic sets open casting call for local talent

A new film based on the colourful life of Brenda Fassie is in the works.

An open casting call has been set in search of fresh-faced local talent to portray the feisty and sassy singer in he biopic.

Details around the audition process are yet to be confirmed, except that they will be “open to all South Africans nationally.”

UK-based film and television production company Showbizbee has acquired the rights in conjunction with the Brenda Fassie estate and Legaci Nova to film the story of the vivacious late singer.

“My mother Brenda has been surrounded by controversy in her life and even after her death,” Bongani Fassie expressed in a statement.

“It is with great excitement that we have partnered with Showbizbee Film Productions to make the Brenda Fassie movie for Box Office release.

“I’m particularly eager to participate in the production as (Co-Executive producer) so that the real story of my mom comes alive to the people of South Africa and the world.”