A Congolese man appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of a Rwandan doctor who was on holiday in Cape Town.

Raymond Dusabe‚ 40‚ a gynaecological oncologist who worked at King Faisal Hospital in Kigali‚ was found dead in a flat in Beach Road‚ Sea Point‚ on Monday. He had reportedly been struck over the head with a blunt object and his body was only discovered days later.

Swahili speaking Junior Kamono from the Democratic Republic of Congo - dressed in red skinny jeans‚ a hoodie and basketball sneakers - told acting magistrate Joe Magele that he would conduct his defence in English.

He was arrested after a police flying squad unit traced the doctor's car.

We reported previously that Dusabe‚ who is unmarried‚ was on holiday in Cape Town.

The Rwandan ambassador in South Africa‚ Vincent Karega‚ said he had no idea about a possible motive for the murder.