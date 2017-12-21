Ajax Cape Town have announced the departure of coach Stanley Menzo‚ firing the former Dutch international just days before Christmas.

Although the club have termed his exit as a mutual parting of ways‚ Menzo had spoken enthusiastically about trying to turn around the team’s fortunes during a busy January.

Ajax have stated they will announce a successor for Menzo in the coming days‚ suggesting they have a target in place.

“I think that a coaching change is possibly the best for the club right now as we get to the critical part of the season‚” Menzo was quoted in a club statement on Thursday.

“I would also like to thank the club for the opportunity that was given to me and to also thank all the staff and players who always supported me.

“A special mention to the fans for their great support even at times when things were really not going well. I wish the club the best for the remainder of the season.”

Menzo first arrived at Ikamva as the Head of Youth last year but was elevated to head coach after the firing of Roger de Sa in October 2016.

He leaves with the club second-bottom in the league with 13 points from 14 games.

Menzo was in charge for 40 games in all competitions‚ recording 12 wins‚ 13 draws and 15 defeats.