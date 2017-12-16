Entertainment

New series Khaya explores keeping two wives a secret

By Staff Writer - 16 December 2017 - 15:40
The cast of iKhaya, Mzansi Magic's new TV drama
Wives can sniff out secrets faster than husbands can try to deceive them‚ so the saying goes. Mzansi Magic has announced the launch of a new drama series called Khaya‚ with the central character trying to hide the fact that he has two wives‚ and two lives.

The series starts on Monday‚ 8 January 2018 at 20:00.

"Family values are challenged in this series when iKhaya explores the lives two families unknowingly headed by one man‚" the channel says.

Produced by Urbanbrew‚ iKhaya is set against the backdrop of Daveyton and the rural village of Ga-Modjadji‚ Limpopo.

It kicks off with Eddie (Saint Seseli) caught in two worlds‚ with two wives Raisibe (Molobane Maja-Mbatha) and Cebile (Nqobile Sipamla) as he lives on the edge of hope that his two worlds will never collide. As the story unfolds‚ viewers will learn how Eddie found himself with two wives in the first place.

Also on the cast of iKhaya is Mike Mvelase‚ Mpho Molepo‚ Aubrey Makola‚ Laki Khoza‚ Thulane Shange‚ Sphamandla Dhludhlu. The channel says the show will also feature "upcoming talent" - Khomotso Manyaka‚ Mbasa Msongelo and Amanda Manku.

