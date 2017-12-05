Black Motion 'escorted off flight by police' after alleged racist incident

Award-winning music group Black Motion are seeking legal advice after they were allegedly escorted by police off a British Airways flight to Johannesburg on Monday following an apparent racist incident.

A representative for the dance duo has told TshisaLIVE Thabo "Smol" Mabogwane and Bongani "Murdah" Mohosana were booked into business class and seated when an air hostess asked them to move to economy as a white woman's seat was broken and she needed to move.

Mabogwane and Mohosana questioned why they were singled out to move to economy over other passengers in business class and were apparently told their tickets were "worth less."

"The fact is that there were only two black people in business class and they were asked to move. When they asked why they were being chosen‚ they (the air hostess) told them their ticket was cheaper. We asked them why they were not accommodating us and they said they were doing so by putting us in economy‚" said Black Motion's road manager‚ Nicky Seema‚ who was also on the flight.