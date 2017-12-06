Lady Zamar and NaakMusiQ fail to pitch for event

Hitmakers Lady Zamar and NaakMusiQ pocketed R90000 and pulled a no-show at the second annual Rusty Summer fiesta in Rustenburg, North West, last weekend.

The hitmakers were paid R45000 each to perform in front of more than 5000 fans where Mzansi's top rapper AKA made this year's line-up.

One of the event organisers, Kagiso Mabe, said Lady Zamar had the audacity to sleep at the accommodation paid for by the sponsors but did not come to the event.

"When we booked her she demanded that she wants to come with six people. We told her that it was not a problem as long as she organised transport for her team as the money we paid included all costs," said Mabe.

Lady Zamar, real name Yamikan Janet Banda, told Sunday World that "something odd" made her miss her flight. "I don't know what happened on that day, something odd just happened and I missed the flight.

"I did not know about the 18.40 flight. It was just odd. Have you ever been in a situation where something odd just happens and you don't understand how it happened? I don't blame the gig people or myself, it was just an odd situation," she said.