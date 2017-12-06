Lady Zamar and NaakMusiQ fail to pitch for event
Hitmakers Lady Zamar and NaakMusiQ pocketed R90000 and pulled a no-show at the second annual Rusty Summer fiesta in Rustenburg, North West, last weekend.
The hitmakers were paid R45000 each to perform in front of more than 5000 fans where Mzansi's top rapper AKA made this year's line-up.
One of the event organisers, Kagiso Mabe, said Lady Zamar had the audacity to sleep at the accommodation paid for by the sponsors but did not come to the event.
"When we booked her she demanded that she wants to come with six people. We told her that it was not a problem as long as she organised transport for her team as the money we paid included all costs," said Mabe.
Lady Zamar, real name Yamikan Janet Banda, told Sunday World that "something odd" made her miss her flight. "I don't know what happened on that day, something odd just happened and I missed the flight.
"I did not know about the 18.40 flight. It was just odd. Have you ever been in a situation where something odd just happens and you don't understand how it happened? I don't blame the gig people or myself, it was just an odd situation," she said.
NaakMusiQ, born Anga Makubalo and known for his character MJ in the old Generations on SABC1, also went AWOL on the day.
His manager Tenny Tshabalala said they had a hectic schedule and could not make it to the airport on time.
"We missed a flight in Cape Town. We would never intentionally let our fans down. That is not how we do business," said Tshabalala.
Mabe said fans demanded a refund after realising artists they were looking forward to see perform did not pitch.
"It was disappointing because these artists are well-known. They are the reason the crowd bought tickets after they saw who was going to perform at the event," he said.
"This is not the first time it has happened. Durban artists usually demand full payment and accommodation, and then later not show up. It is costly . So we lose a lot."
Both artists have promised to refund the organisers.