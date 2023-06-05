Pension benefits not for cashing up
Changing jobs represents an option for employees to access their pension fund, and many of them often fall into the trap of cashing it out.
Siphamandla Buthelezi, head of platforms and retirement fund administration at employee benefits advisory firm NMG Benefits, says cashing out your pension is not always the best option as it means you will have less money available to you when retirement age comes...
